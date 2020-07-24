|
PALMER, Joseph A. (Palmisano) A longtime resident of Medford and Malden, Passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Son of the late Frances (Palmisano) Perkins and Frank Palmisano, Sr. Husband of the late Helen A. Smith. Survived by his loving brothers, Guy Palmisano and his late wife Mildred, Sal Palmisano and his late wife Jean and Mr. & Mrs Frank Palmisano, Jr. Late brother of the late Ann Pino and her late husband Sm. He is also survived by his aunts Marie Lentini and Loretta Taibi along with many nieces and nephews. Joe was a long standing member of The Medford Elks and Malden Moose. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Wednesday, July 29th from 4pm-8pm. Interment is private. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020