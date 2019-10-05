Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PEDULLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. PEDULLA


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. PEDULLA Obituary
PEDULLA, Joseph A. Age 83 of Wellfleet and Ashland, formerly of Milford, MA, passed at his home in Ashland on Monday, September 30th. Born in Belmont, May 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Theresa (Femia) Pedulla. Mr. Pedulla was raised in Belmont and lived in Milford for 25 years. He later retired to Wellfleet, MA in 1998. A graduate of Belmont High School, he worked for S&F Concrete until he retired.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Jeanne (LeClair) Pedulla of 52 years, his son Joseph Pedulla and his wife Lisa Pedulla and their sons Jacob and Alex

of Ashland, his daughter Joyce Sheehan and her husband James Sheehan and their children Sydney, Paige and Michael of Medway. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Oct. 11th at 11:00am in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland. There are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America and Dana Farber.

mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now