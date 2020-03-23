Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH A. SEXTON

JOSEPH A. SEXTON Obituary
SEXTON, Joseph A. Of Rye, NH, formerly of Westwood, died March 21st, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary L. (McDonough) Sexton. Loving father of Joseph and Laura Sexton of Hampton, NH and Dennis and Jane Sexton of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Sexton and his wife Alyssa Harlow, both of Cambridge, and Matthew Sexton of Brooklyn, NY. Brother of the late Edward Sexton and the late Mary Sexton.

Due to the present health concerns, services and interment will be private. A family Visitation will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Joe was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
