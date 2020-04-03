|
|
TERENZIO, Joseph A. "Red" In Revere, at 96 years, following a brief illness, March 30th. Beloved husband of 70 years to Delma A. (Signore) Terenzio. Devoted father to Faith A. Caporiccio & husband James of Wareham & Brenda A. D'Errico & husband James J. of Revere. Cherished grandfather to Diandra D'Errico of Revere, Jenna Fascoldi & husband Eric of Wareham, Marc Caporiccio of NH & the late Michael A. Caporiccio. Dear brother of the late Phyllis A. Capuano, Ralph & Domenic Terenzio, Mary Siciliano, Concetta "Connie" Messina, Antoinetta Horton & Rose Sunderland. Also lovingly survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Maria & Isabella & many respected nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Funeral Services & entombment at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum were held privately, due to the ongoing pandemic mandates & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Archdiocese of Boston. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be posted on social media & on our Funeral Home website www.vertuccioandsmith.com "Red" was a decorated Army Veteran of WWII & the recipient of the purple heart & silver star. He sustained 3 separate injuries in the Solomon Islands at Luzon, Philippines. "Red" has been mentioned, along with hundreds of other WWII Veterans, in the published book, "The Rifle," by Andrew Biggio, debuting in June 2020. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patient Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020