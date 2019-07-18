LAPPEN, Joseph Aaron Joe Lappen, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph, Quincy and Hull, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Shirley (Moller) Lappen. Dear father of Jacki Lappen & her husband Karl Eberth, Henry Lappen & his partner Susan Farber, Cara-Lyn Lappen & her husband Jon Holst, and the late Edward Lappen & his surviving wife Helene Lieb. Loving brother of Harvey Lappen, and the late Dorothy Clayton and Heshie Lappen. Cherished grandfather of Ross & Steph Lieblappen, Mia & Mike Panzer, Jasper Lapienski, Adrian Eberth, Ezra Fradkin, Ethan Holst, Grace Holst, and great-grandfather of Everett Lieblappen. Joe was the owner and general manager of Lappen Auto Supply and Garage Equipment, which he ran with his brother Harvey and son Edward for most of his life. He was passionately married to Shirley for 71 years. He was an avid runner logging five miles a day at the Quincy Y. He loved boating, golf, Passover seders, and being with his family. He was a staff sergeant flying 51 bombing missions over Germany in WWII. Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA, on Sunday, July 21, at 1PM, followed by interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance (shiva) will be held at the home of Helene Lieb, 18 Deep Run, Cohasset, following interment until 9PM and on Monday & Tuesday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the .



View the online memorial for Joseph Aaron LAPPEN Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019