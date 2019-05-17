Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
JOSEPH ANDREW O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Joseph Andrew Age 86, of Centerville, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on May 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Bacchiochi) O'Brien and son of the late Joseph A. O'Brien, Sr. and Jessie (Hamilton) O'Brien.

Joe was born in Milton and raised in Roslindale. He graduated from High Park High School class of 1950. He also attended Wentworth Institute. He proudly served in the United Sates Navy during the Korean Conflict, spending most of his time aboard the USS Hugh Purvis. Joe worked with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 17 for 40 years until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and was a former member of the Backspinners. He was also a member of the Osterville Men's Club and the Norwood Elks Lodge. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

In addition to his loving wife Joan, Joe is survived by 3 sons, Paul O'Brien and his wife Colleen of Arizona, Larry O'Brien of Norwood, Bob O'Brien of Weymouth; 4 grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer, Christopher, and Brandon; his "fourth son," Jim Balnis and his "only daughter," Lauran Levigne; his sister, Sandra Germano, of Plainville; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Marjorie Scopa.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or to Independence House, 160 Bassett Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.

For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019
