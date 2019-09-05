|
CAPPA, Joseph Anthony Age 46, of Ashland, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on September 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the dear son of the late Alfred and Regina Cappa of West Roxbury, as well as his late sister, Patricia Reid and her husband John of West Roxbury.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Jeanne Cappa of Norton and Janet Cappa and her husband Daniel Freedman of Uxbridge. He is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends as well as his cherished volleyball community. Joe was devoted to his "Volleyball Teams" and it was the focal point of his life. He enjoyed volleyball more than anything in the world.
Joe worked for many years at Bernardi Toyota of Framingham.
He was loved by all and will be sadly missed.
An informal "Celebration of Life" will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at the V.F.W., 113 East Central St., Natick, MA from 4:30pm-8:30pm. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Joseph Cappa Foundation, c/o Middlesex Bank, 2 Union St., Ashland, MA 01721. Proceeds will be used to cover medical expenses incurred and will also benefit local school sports programs.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019