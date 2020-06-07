|
CICCARELLO, Joseph Anthony "Chick" Age 94, died June 5, 2020. Born in Boston's North End, Joseph was a retired aerial and state house photographer for the former Massachusetts Department of Public Works. Husband of surviving second wife, Jean (ne? Carpinella). Preceded in death by first wife, Catherine (ne? Ansaldi). Joseph was a WWII Veteran and former German POW. Owner and operator of Chick's Studio, specializing in wedding and portraiture photography for 20 years. Devoted father of daughters, Christine, Joanne, and Stephanie; sons-in-law, Paul Bocko and Robert Nakashian; stepson, Carmine Manganiello and wife, Susan; "Papa" to Lucia Ciccarello, Nina and Bailey Bocko, and Nicholas, AnnMarie and GinaBeth Manganiello. Chick is survived by loving in-laws, including nieces and nephews from both marriages. In light of the COVID-19, all funeral services will be private. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo Everett, Boston, Peabody
(617) 387-4180
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020