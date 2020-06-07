Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CICCARELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ANTHONY CICCARELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH ANTHONY CICCARELLO Obituary
CICCARELLO, Joseph Anthony "Chick" Age 94, died June 5, 2020. Born in Boston's North End, Joseph was a retired aerial and state house photographer for the former Massachusetts Department of Public Works. Husband of surviving second wife, Jean (ne? Carpinella). Preceded in death by first wife, Catherine (ne? Ansaldi). Joseph was a WWII Veteran and former German POW. Owner and operator of Chick's Studio, specializing in wedding and portraiture photography for 20 years. Devoted father of daughters, Christine, Joanne, and Stephanie; sons-in-law, Paul Bocko and Robert Nakashian; stepson, Carmine Manganiello and wife, Susan; "Papa" to Lucia Ciccarello, Nina and Bailey Bocko, and Nicholas, AnnMarie and GinaBeth Manganiello. Chick is survived by loving in-laws, including nieces and nephews from both marriages. In light of the COVID-19, all funeral services will be private. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo Everett, Boston, Peabody

(617) 387-4180
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -