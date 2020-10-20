1/1
JOSEPH ANTHONY CONNOLLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNOLLY, Joseph Anthony Age 83, lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Cherished son of late John P. Connolly and Lucy D. (Palange) Connolly. Loving brother of Marie Barbetta, Kathleen Garcia and her husband, Joseph, and the late John J. Connolly, Lucille Tacardo, Patricia Curtis, Carol Limone. Survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Limone, and many loving nieces and nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces, and many cousins. He was a graduate of East Boston High. Joe enlisted in the USAF after graduation and was stationed in Germany, Italy, and England. Honorably discharged from USAF April 9, 1972, after serving his country for 20 years. He was a contractor for Boeing in Turkey retired in twenty years. He will be missed for his gentle ways, his dry sense of humor. and extremely quiet man. Joseph will be privately laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA with Military Honors. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com REVERE

View the online memorial for Joseph Anthony CONNOLLY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved