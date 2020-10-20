CONNOLLY, Joseph Anthony Age 83, lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Cherished son of late John P. Connolly and Lucy D. (Palange) Connolly. Loving brother of Marie Barbetta, Kathleen Garcia and her husband, Joseph, and the late John J. Connolly, Lucille Tacardo, Patricia Curtis, Carol Limone. Survived by his brother-in-law, Peter Limone, and many loving nieces and nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces, and many cousins. He was a graduate of East Boston High. Joe enlisted in the USAF after graduation and was stationed in Germany, Italy, and England. Honorably discharged from USAF April 9, 1972, after serving his country for 20 years. He was a contractor for Boeing in Turkey retired in twenty years. He will be missed for his gentle ways, his dry sense of humor. and extremely quiet man. Joseph will be privately laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA with Military Honors. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com
REVERE View the online memorial for Joseph Anthony CONNOLLY