Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut St.
Newton, MA
View Map
JOSEPH ANTHONY CORMIER

JOSEPH ANTHONY CORMIER Obituary
CORMIER, Joseph Anthony Of Newton, age 69, suddenly on Jan. 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Phyllis Cormier. Dear brother of Lucille Marash and her husband Murat of Acton. Godfather to Nicholas Marash. He also leaves his longtime partner, Carol DeSantis. Driver for Veterans Taxi, West Newton, for many years. Funeral Service Monday, Jan. 27, at 12 noon at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton. Burial to follow.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
