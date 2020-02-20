|
COZZA, Joseph Anthony Ret. Cambridge Police, Veteran, K of C, V.F.W; 69 Of Mashpee, MA, age 69, formerly of Tewksbury, retired Cambridge Police Officer, Vietnam War Army Veteran, P.G.K. of K of C 4336 Tewksbury, P.C. of Mt. Auburn V.F.W. 8818; died Feb. 19. Beloved husband for 37 years of Mary Anne (Crowley) Cozza, son of the late Vito and Louise (Pizzuto) Cozza, loving father of Andrea K. Cox and her husband Matthew of Waitsfield, VT, Shannon E. Newcomb and her husband Tommy of Ashburnham, MA, Joseph A. Cozza, Jr. and his wife Melissa (Koussa) of Dayville, CT, and Christina L. Cozza and her significant other, Kevin Chambers of Nashua, NH; grandfather of eight; brother of Carmella Zarrella and her husband Arthur of North Reading, and Victoria Hastey and her husband Walter of North Weymouth, and the late Vito F. Cozza, Jr.; uncle of many. Visiting Hours: Friday, Feb. 21, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral will begin Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. Burial will be Monday in the National Cemetery at Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or are encouraged. For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
