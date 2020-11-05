1/1
JOSEPH ANTHONY GRILLO
GRILLO, Joseph Anthony U.S. Navy Veteran Of Walpole, November 3, 2020, age 83. Beloved husband of Jean A. (Norton) Grillo. Loving father of Joseph A. Grillo Jr. of Walpole, Julie Grillo McCreary and her husband, Jeffrey McCreary, of Dedham, and Jill Ann Grillo of Dedham. Brother of the late Frank Grillo and his surviving wife, Donna, of Florida, and the late Shirley Langlais and her husband, George. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Joseph's visitation on Monday from 9 to 10:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Joseph's Funeral Mass and Interment in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
