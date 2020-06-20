|
MALLON, Joseph Anthony "Tony" Of Braintree, formerly of Scituate and raised in Hingham. Brother of James, Margie, John and the late Barbara Mallon. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Gustafson Mallon and sons Jeremy Mallon and his wife Becki of Bozeman, MT, Joshua Mallon and wife Rose of Hanover. Stepfather to Rachael Sheskey and her husband Jon Fiutak, Michael Sheskey and wife Jennifer, and Abigail Putnam and husband Albert. Grandfather and "Grumpy" to Rhoen, Jon Elias, Wylie, Angus, Hannah, William, Michael, Albert, Elizabeth, Henry, Jaxson, Isla, Nathan and Avery. A graduate of Hingham High School in 1963, he went on to study Architecture at University of Arizona, Boston University and Boston Architectural Center. His career covered a wide range of Construction, from Electrician to Carpenter, General Contractor to Construction Administrator, ultimately earning his Unrestricted ABC Builder's License in the city of Boston. While raising his family in Scituate, he served as President of Scituate Little League and with his wife Bonnie became the proud owners of Scituate Supply Hardware. During semi-retirement to the lakes region of Maine he became known as "Mr. Tony" and was often found around a campfire re-telling stories of previous exploits, or in the barn working on his Jeep Scrambler or Dune Buggy. His 1961 Jeep Willy's truck with its customized wooden flatbed earned him a spot among locals as a "True Mainer". A hard working, loving father, with an insatiable appetite for learning and sharing knowledge, he truly loved all that life had to offer. He was a tremendously positive presence in the lives of the people who knew him and will not soon be forgotten. Private Services were held with immediate family. To share a remembrance, please visit Tony's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
