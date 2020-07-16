|
McGARRY, Joseph Anthony Of Haverhill, formerly of Nashua, NH, Burlington & Arlington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Joe, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 93. He was born July 30, 1926 in Roxbury, MA, the son of Irish immigrants: the late Anthony and Catherine (Murphy) McGarry. He grew up in Arlington Massachusetts, attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Arlington High School after serving in the Coast Guard during the war. He married the love of his life, Jean Marilyn Faulkner on June 3, 1951 in St. Agnes Church in Arlington. In addition to Jean, who passed away in May 1999, he was predeceased by his sister Mae Barnard, and brother Bill McGarry. Joe, as he was known by most over the years, was no stranger to hard work, from hawking the Sunday newspapers, to running his own gas station for a bit. He kept busy for sure, despite spending his fair share of time on the road as a truck driver for 30 years at Atlantic Roofing in Arlington. His hard work however, never interfered with his social life. Whether Joe and his sidekick Jean were at your get together or hosting their own, you could always tell that being with others was important to him and when he was happiest. And it wasn't just the adults he kept entertained either, kids adored him. He always had a way to make every one of his sons, daughters, grandkids, nieces and nephews feel special, each being dubbed his "favorite." Joe was the beloved husband to the late Jean (Faulkner) McGarry, He was the loving father to Stephen & his wife Stacy of Sarasota, FL, Lucky & his wife Carol Whitney of Arlington, John & his wife Rosangela of Nashua, NH, Daryl & her husband Jack McMenimon of Tyngsboro, MA, Richard & his wife Janice of Tyngsboro, MA, Debra of Haverhill, MA and Denise Hanscom & her late husband Kevin of Washington, NH. He was brother to the late Mae Barnard and the late William McGarry. He was known as Papieto, Baba, Grampa Joe or Papa Joe to his 12 grandchildren: Trisha Utley & her husband John, Sean McGarry & his wife Katie, Trafton Hanscom, Marissa Stanvick & her husband Steve, Tyler McGarry, Devon McGarry & his wife Shelby, Rebecca McGarry, Duncan McGarry, Brady McGarry, Christopher McMenimon, Kerrianne McMenimon and Brian McGarry. He was great-grandfather to Hunter McGarry, James Pawlaczyk, Jr., William Stanvick and was blessed to have recently met his 4th, Violet McGarry and 5th, Alexis McGarry. It deeply saddens us that we cannot include all his loving friends and family in his farewell as the Funeral and Burial Services will be private. However, we do look forward to a celebration of his life with everyone in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity near and dear to his heart, the Neurofibromatosis Northeast chapter, https://nfnortheast.org/donate-to-nf/ Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For online guestbook and memorial tribute, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020