MILLER, Joseph Arnold Passed away on March 16, 2020 at age 100 at his home in Walpole, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Chelsea on November 3, 1919 to Max and Ida Slosberg Miller, the oldest of two children. He attended local schools, graduating from Roxbury Memorial High School in 1937, and then from Boston University, where he served on the Varsity Crew Team, in 1941 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. At the outbreak of World War II, Joe enlisted in the Army, where he was sent to Officers Training School and was commissioned as a Captain. On November 15, 1942 he married the love of his life, Rina Beatrice Saltman. They were stationed on several Army bases before he was shipped to China to train troops, just after the birth of their son Larry in September, 1944. After the war, he returned home and the family eventually moved to Roxbury, where their daughter Linda was born in 1950. The family moved to South Brookline in 1951. Joe and Bea eventually moved to Norwood and then to their current location at Royal Crest Condominiums in Walpole. Joe worked with his father to develop The Massachusetts Mattress Company, featuring Dr. Mattison Mattresses. They worked hand in hand together until 1972, when Max passed away. Shortly after, Joe sold the business and continued to sell mattresses to major stores until recent years. Joe was an active member of Temple Emeth in South Brookline, where he served as Brotherhood President and later as Temple President. Later in life, he was an active member of Temple Israel in Sharon. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He is survived by Bea, his wife of 77 years, by his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Laurence and Anne (Knopping) Miller of Little Rock, Arkansas, his daughter Linda G. Miller of Walpole, his grandchildren Robert and Amy (Weisbly) Miller of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, David Poritzky of New York City, Melissa (Dushman) and Greg Hayes of Norton and Adam Dushman of Sharon, and six great-grandchildren: Jacob, David and Amanda Miller, Sophie Poritzky and Madison and Hailey Hayes. He is also survived by his special nephew and niece Scott Green of Chestnut Hill and Lorie Kirkes of Alexandria, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Henry Green and by his granddaughter Audrey Miller Poritzky. A private graveside service will be held at Temple Emeth Memorial Park in West Roxbury. Shiva will not be observed due to the current coronavirus epidemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020