|
|
CAVALLO, Joseph Arthur Of Plymouth, formerly of Cape Cod and Newton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2020 at the age of eighty seven. He was the beloved husband of Ann M. (Gorgone) Cavallo. Further information cartmelldavis.com Visiting Hours: Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Rd., Plymouth. Burial at 1:15 pm at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne.
View the online memorial for Joseph Arthur CAVALLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020