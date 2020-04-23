|
BENEDETTI, Joseph B. A lifelong resident of Weymouth, died April 20, 2020. Joseph was born in Weymouth to the late Raymond and Arlene Benedetti. Joseph graduated from Weymouth High School in 1967 as an honor student and earned his Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College in 1971. He was a collectibles dealer for many years and enjoyed baseball and sports cards.
Loving brother of Raymond P. Benedetti and his late wife Christine of Weymouth, Nancy Kendrick of Weymouth and the late Stephen Benedetti. Proud uncle of Erica Bussey, Janet Marberry, Patrick Benedetti and the late Danny Benedetti.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Joseph's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020