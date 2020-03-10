Boston Globe Obituaries
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
BAFFO, Joseph Age 95, of Revere, formerly of Augusta, Sicily, passed away on March 9, 2020. Cherished son of the late Giovanni and Nunziata (Russo) Baffo. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Evangelista) Baffo. Loving father of John Baffo and his wife Maria M. of Revere and Nancy Folan. Adored grandfather of Elizabeth Folan. Caring brother of Carmela Noe, Lucia Urrata and her husband Frank, and the late Luciano Serra, Sebastiano, Giovanni, and Carmelo Baffo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Joseph's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Thursday, March 12th from 4pm to 8pm and again on Friday morning at 9am before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10am. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America to 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For guestbook and directions, please visit

www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020
