JOSEPH BELLABONA

JOSEPH BELLABONA Obituary
BELLABONA, Joseph Age 83, of Beverly, formerly of Hyde Park, peacefully November 7, 2019. Husband of the late Maria Nardi Bellabona. Devotd father of Annamaria and her husband Gabriele Ferrante of Beverly, Joseph A. Sr. and his wife Christine of Plymouth and the late Gino Pietro. Brother of Josephine Cutillo of SC and the late Clara Galdo and Theresa Aqueci. Loving "Nonno Joe" of Romina Symonds, Domenic Joseph Ferrante, Joseph Anthony, Jr. and Mia Fiore Bellabona. Also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Colton John and Evalise Maria Symonds and nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Carroll Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Wednesday morning at 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday evening 4 to 8 PM. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions and guest book please visit Thomas Funeral Homes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home Hyde Park- (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
