Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
East Beit Olam Cemetery
42 Concord Rd
Wayland, MA
JOSEPH BENNETT FEINSTEIN Obituary
FEINSTEIN, Joseph Bennett Age 90, Boston born and bred, died surrounded by family on July 25. Son of I. Albert and Fannie Feinstein, of blessed memory. Youngest sibling of Bernice (Sam) Goldstein, Macy Feinstein, and Steve Feinstein, survived by sisters-in-law Anita Feinstein and Zip Feinstein. He was a lifelong Boston sports fan and was especially excited when the Red Sox finally broke the curse. He graduated from Cornell University in 1949. He raised his family in Newton, MA. He was a longtime member of Temple Emanuel in Newton where he served as President of the Brotherhood and oversaw volunteer efforts at Sunday's Bread Food Pantry. He then lived for many years on Cape Cod in the house he called "my grandchildren's dream." He, and his beloved wife, recently celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lilo Feinstein, daughters Deborah (David) Oleshansky, Vicki Borten, and Lori (Alex) Riseman, grandchildren Ben, Bryna and Raeruth Oleshansky, Lilli and Andrew Dale, Ariel, Sophia and Matthew Riseman, Eisik, Ross, Simeon, and Joshua Borten. Graveside Service officiated by Rabbi Louis Polisson, Monday July 29 at 3pm, East Beit Olam Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd, Wayland. Please make donations in his memory to the . Arrangements by brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
