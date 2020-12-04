ROCHE, Joseph Bernard Of Buzzards Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Joe was a devoted family man with many close friendships spanning decades. He will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, and love of the ocean. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Norton) Roche; the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this May. Devoted father of Jeffrey Roche and his wife Felice of Halifax, Melissa Walsh and her husband Chris of Hanson, and Kerry Walker and her husband Jay, also of Hanson. Cherished grandfather of Owen, Aidan and Ellery Roche, Johnny, Bobby and Patrick Walker, and Cami, Emme, and Joey Walsh. Brother of James Roche of Texas. He was preceded in death by brother Richard Roche and his parents Elena (Lievi) and James Roche. He is also survived by his his sister-in-law Susan Killelea of Carver, his cousin by marriage and lifelong friend Michael Geezil and his wife Kathleen of RI, his goddaughter Dr. Jessica Norton and her family of NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Mattapan, Joe attended B.C. High and graduated from Boston State College. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked in computer science as a longtime employee of Electroswitch and later owned his own consultancy, Hollyhill Computer Services. He lived in Pembroke for more than 30 years, raising his family there and serving on the board of Pembroke Youth Soccer. During those years you could most often find "Coach Roche" on the sidelines. One of his most cherished memories was taking the Bad Girls to the MA state tournament. He retired to Cape Cod where he spent his time boating, gardening, and striper fishing. Papa's favorite pastimes were exploring the beach with his grandchildren and annual family trips to Hilton Head Island. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and lifelong Dorchester friends to destinations spanning from Saratoga, NY to Paris, France. His love, companionship, and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to walk through and pay their respects on Wednesday, December 9 from 4-7 PM, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, Corner Route 14 & 58, HANSON. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker in Hanson. Private Burial will follow at Pembroke Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pembroke Youth Soccer in his memory: P.O. Box 323, Pembroke, MA 02359. For directions and to sign Joe's guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com