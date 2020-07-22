Boston Globe Obituaries
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
JOSEPH C. ANALORO


1938 - 2020
ANALORO, Joseph C. Age 81 of Rockland, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Boston on December 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (D'Acierno) Analoro. Joseph enjoyed gardening, reading, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a longtime employee with Stop and Shop, working for them for over 30 years. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Maria A. (DiGiacomo) Analoro, and their children, Paul M. Analoro and his wife, Tracy, of Rockland, Autumn Analoro of Rockland, Mark R. Analoro and his wife, Lacey, of Brockton, Lisa Karontankis and her husband, Tony, of Taunton, and the late Joseph and Richard Analoro. Joseph was the brother of the late Theresa Wilkinson and Richard Analoro. He was a grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of one. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. To sign Joseph's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
