DiCARLO, Joseph C. It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Joseph C. DiCarlo on October 22, 2020, at the age of 84 years following a courageous battle with cancer. Joseph left this world peacefully, bathed in spirit, beauty and love, and surrounded by his wife Joanne (Signore) of 62 years, and his devoted children. He was the beloved father of Stephen J. DiCarlo & his wife Lynda of Peabody, Denise DiCarlo & her husband Andrew R. Bisignani of Nahant, and Leanne M. Merullo & her husband Anthony, Jr. of N. Reading. Cherished grandfather of Stephen J. DiCarlo, Jr. & his wife Emily, Lauran A. DiCarlo, Anthony S. Merullo, III and John J. Merullo, and great-grandfather of Isabelle Summer DiCarlo. Dear brother of William R. DiCarlo & his wife Donna of Plymouth, Leo J. DiCarlo of Hallandale Beach, FL and Peter C. DiCarlo, Jr. of Revere, and the late Matthew C. DiCarlo. Brother-in-law of Leona E. DiCarlo of Saugus. Joe was also blessed with many beloved and numerous friends, both lifelong and, later in life, by a cherished group of friends in Deerfield Beach, FL, where Joe happily spent 20 years as a snowbird. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, to whom the family wishes to send special thanks for their compassion, care and comfort in Joe's last days. At the request of the family, Services are private. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com