Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28)
NORTH READING, MA
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28)
NORTH READING, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill St
Reading, MA
JOSEPH C. DISCIULLO

JOSEPH C. DISCIULLO Obituary
DiSCIULLO, Joseph C. Sr. Of Reading, Sept. 11th. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (Calabrese). Devoted father of Joseph C. DiSciullo, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Reading and Michael DiSciullo of Reading. Loving son of the late Carmine DiSciullo and Gloria (Calabrese). Dear brother of the late Louis DiSciullo and Philomena Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of Charles J. DiSciullo. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Monday, Sept. 16th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For detail information please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
