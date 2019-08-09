|
LANDI, Joseph C. Of Brighton, passed away August 6, 2019. Predeceased at a young age by his father, Amedeo, and brothers, William, Robert, and Carlo, Joe was raised in Cambridge by his now deceased mother, Celia, and many DeRosa and Tedesco relatives from the Woburn area. He was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. He retired from the Western Electric Co. in Watertown and also worked over 60 years at The Skating Club of Boston, where he skated, drove the Zamboni, and bartended many Club functions. He was a member of the Brighton Elks and the Communication Workers Union of America. Joe leaves behind many long-lasting and special friends, a quick wit, and a deliberate and strong sense about how things should be done. He was an enthusiastic sports fan of all teams Boston and New England, enjoyed bicycling around the Charles River, red wine, good food and spending summers at Dowses Beach in Osterville. He was especially fond of his three cats. Joe was most proud and passionate about his faith and his family. Predeceased by his former wife, Marcene Landi (Mackey), he is the loving father of Joseph Landi, Jr. & his wife, Tina of CA, Laure Porter of Arlington, William Landi & his wife, Michele of Woburn, Thomas Landi & his companion, Judith Donovan of Osterville, and Melissa Pike & her husband, Benjamin of Bourne. Supportive and loving grandfather of Nathan and Jessica Porter, Blake Garcia, April and Nicholas Landi, and William Landi, Jr. Great-grandfather of Whitney and Daniel Porter-Pynn. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, August 13th from 8-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory can be made to Fr. Charles Salamone, St. Elizabeth Chaplin, 736 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135-2997. For guestbook and directions please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019