LOVELY, Joseph C. III Died on July 12, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Joe is survived by the love of his life, Kate Himberg of Westwood, MA, and three sisters, Mary Lovely (John Yinger) of Fayetteville, NY, Barbara Lovely-Lin (Edward Coleman) of Framingham, MA, and Carol Grace (Michael) of Rochester, NY. He leaves a loving brood of nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins, and longtime friends.



Joe had a lifelong passion for food, fitness, music, sports and cars. After learning to cook as a teenager at Lovely's Diner in Pawtucket, RI, Joe was employed as a chef at Camille's Roman Gardens in Providence from 1973 to 1994 where he rose to be Executive Chef. Food remained an important part of Joe's life, as he enjoyed learning and creating new recipes. For anyone who was lucky enough to have Joe cook for them, it was a memorable experience as he shared his passion for quality and provided a lesson in tasting, technique and recognizing nuances in flavors.



Joe left the restaurant to join his close friend, Joseph Carr of Seekonk, MA, in Wonderworks, a furniture restoration business. Joe moved to Massachusetts in 2005 and worked for Hill's Science Diet, serving veterinary hospitals throughout New England.



Fitness was an important part of Joe's approach to life. He translated his cooking skills into a lifetime of healthy eating. He worked out regularly and worked briefly as a certified personal trainer. He thoroughly enjoyed his NE sports teams and was pleased to be able to see the Red Sox and Patriots win titles this year.



Eventually, Joe's longtime passion for cars led him to Jack Madden Ford of Norwood, MA, where he worked as a sales representative until late 2018. Joe loved his job, taking pride in providing superior customer service and in working with colleagues at the dealership, many of whom became good friends. Joe was a star performer at Madden, ending his career as a top salesperson for Ford Motor Company having earned the loyalty of his customers.



Throughout his illness, Joe maintained his characteristic intensity, candor, and humor. With Kate (and their cat Kismet), he enjoyed each day to its fullest, quick to laugh and easy to love. He was comforted by his Catholic faith and his belief in a merciful God.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Friday, July 26th from 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27th at 10am in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, MA. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019