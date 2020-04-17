|
|
MAGNUS, Joseph C. of Brookline, formerly of Wellesley passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 97. Husband of Catherine V. (Sibirkis) Magnus of 27 years and beloved husband of deceased Ilene (Beaumont) Magnus of 35 years. Devoted father of Fred Magnus and his wife Amy, Jill Brown and her husband Peter, and Barry Magnus and his wife Aletta. Adored grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Joseph was a 1939 graduate of Ware High School and 1943 graduate of Tufts University. He served in WWII as a First Lieutenant. He was former president of the Sidney H. Beaumont Corporation. He was well respected for his managerial skills in guiding the company for 53 years. He was an ardent and skilled bridge and gin rummy player. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020