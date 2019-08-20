|
MAZZOLA, Joseph C. Of Ft. Lauderdale, formerly of Medford and Stoneham, August 14. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Giarusso) Mazzola. Devoted father of Sebastian J. Mazzola and his wife Jacqline of Florida, Philip J. Mazzola and his wife Roberta of Carlisle, Ann Marie Carlson of Littleton and her late husband Craig. Loving grandfather to five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Lucille Barengo of California and her late husband Kenneth, the late Ciro and Philip Mazzola. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, August 26th, from 11 AM through 2 PM with a service at 2. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence visit
