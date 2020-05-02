Boston Globe Obituaries
JOSEPH C. PENTA


1919 - 2020
PENTA, Joseph C. Of East Boston, April 10, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Grace E. (Caggiano), and a loving, proud father to his seven children whom he leaves behind: son, Stephen Penta and wife Lorrie of Winthrop, MA, daughter, Marilyn Elliott and husband Peter of Medford, MA, daughter, Ruth Penta Steele and husband Mark of Salem, MA, son, Arthur Penta and wife Yaping of San Francisco, CA, daughter, Valerie Morelli and husband Bruce of Amherst, NH, daughter, Lisa Penta of Clearwater, FL, and daughter, Christine Penta of Swampscott, MA. He brought much love and laughter to all his extended family, including his twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was the last family member to survive in his family. His brothers' names were Ernest, John, Vincent, and Robert Penta. Two sisters' names were Louise Phaneuf and Charlotte Penta. So well-loved, he will always be remembered with a song in his heart and forever hold a very special place in ours. Services and interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
