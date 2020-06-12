|
TRAVELO, Joseph Carl Of Dennis, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on June 6, 2020 at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Alyce (Moakley) Travelo. He is the father of Leeanne Stronach and husband Brian of Marshfield, MA, Karen Travelo of Watertown, MA, Jane Svoboda and her husband Franz of Wareham, MA, Holly Beshore and her husband Jason of Ashburn, VA, and Kathleen Travelo of East Dennis. Joe was born in Belmont, MA on July 14,1934 and was the son of George and Elsie (Holmgren) Travelo. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanette Skidmore and brother George Travelo, Jr. He leaves behind his sister Kristine O'Brien of Hudson, his five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Raised in Belmont, MA, he graduated from Belmont High School in 1952. He received his Bachelor's degree from Boston University in 1960. He was a private first class in the U.S. Army, 1953-1954, and served in Germany. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cape Church, 468 Stony Brook Rd., Brewster, MA to be followed by a private Military Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020