|
|
POWER, Joseph Carroll Of South Boston, October 8, 2019, age 73. Beloved husband of Marie (Petranic) Power. Devoted brother of Mary Theresa and Kathleen Power, both of Bel Air, MD, Frances Mester and her husband William of Mill Creek, WA, Patricia DeLisle and her husband Robert of Baltimore, MD and the late John Nicholas and James Power. Loving son of the late John Carroll and Theresa (DiPace) Power. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, October 16th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Augustine Chapel, 181 Dorchester Street, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Power may be made to Pets and People Foundation, 48 Nonset Path, Acton, MA 01720.
View the online memorial for Joseph Carroll POWER
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019