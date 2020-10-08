CARUSO, Joseph Age 83, of Lynnfield, died on Oct. 5 after a short illness.He was born in Everett and was the son of the late Albert and Carmela (DiVito) Caruso. Joseph received a B.S. degree in physics from Boston College and a M.S. degree in physics from Northeastern. He worked many years as a Senior Communications System Engineer for Mitre, Raytheon and ASEC for over 30 years. He was an avid reader, loved his family and especially cherished time with his grandchildren.Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Nancy (Sedlewicz) Caruso, he was the loving father of Christian D. Caruso of Hollis, NH and Andrea L. Morgan and her husband Tom of Berlin, Germany. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Caruso of Malden and his cherished grandchildren, Olivia and Dylan Morgan.His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4-7pm. For obit/guestbook,