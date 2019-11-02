|
BOUCHARD, Joseph Claude Age 77, of Maynard, MA, formerly East Port, ME, Oct. 22, 2019. Survived by wife Cheryl S. (Szwarc); twins Nicole Brown & Claudine Underwood, twins Sarah Meade & Anne Bouchard; 5 grandchildren. Brother of Maureen Cushing, William Bouchard & the late Annette Galen, Thomas & Ronald Bouchard. Services were held Oct. 27th at the Acton Funeral Home, with interment with military honors, Nov. 1 at the MA Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. Please visit Mr. Bouchard's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com to view the complete collection of photos, the service program & to leave condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019