More Obituaries for JOSEPH BOUCHARD
JOSEPH CLAUDE BOUCHARD

JOSEPH CLAUDE BOUCHARD Obituary
BOUCHARD, Joseph Claude Age 77, of Maynard, MA, formerly East Port, ME, Oct. 22, 2019. Survived by wife Cheryl S. (Szwarc); twins Nicole Brown & Claudine Underwood, twins Sarah Meade & Anne Bouchard; 5 grandchildren. Brother of Maureen Cushing, William Bouchard & the late Annette Galen, Thomas & Ronald Bouchard. Services were held Oct. 27th at the Acton Funeral Home, with interment with military honors, Nov. 1 at the MA Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon. Please visit Mr. Bouchard's memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com to view the complete collection of photos, the service program & to leave condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
