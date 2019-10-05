Home

CRONIN, Joseph Of Rockland, MA, and Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 1. Joe was born in Quincy to the late Joseph and Agnes (O'Leary) Cronin and was predeceased by his siblings Robert Cronin and Jean (Cronin) Monahan. Joe graduated from Quincy High School and Northeastern University. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard and went on to work at Polaroid Corp for 35 years as a Sr. Financial Analyst. An avid walker, reader, swimmer and a frequent blood donor, Joe also enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank and doing the Jimmy Fund Walk for many years. He was the epitome of a family man. Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren and wintering in Florida with his wife, Irene. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Irene G. (Bailey), children Stacy (Cronin) and Jeffrey Lavoie, Scott and Christine (Ginn) Cronin, Laura Cronin and grandchildren Michael, Emma, Sam and Sage, along with extended family, friends and amazing neighbors. A private Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. A wonderful man, husband, father and friend, he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockland Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
