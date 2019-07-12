Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
58 Carpenter Street
Foxborough, MA
View Map
JOSEPH CYRIL MCCUE


1932 - 2019
McCUE, Joseph Cyril Age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Milton. He was the son of the late Thomas and Stella (Gallant) McCue. Joseph was born in Norwood on July 11, 1932. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He has been a resident of South Foxborough since 1961. Joseph was a long-time employee of Symetra Insurance Company of Natick, retiring as a claim's supervisor in 1994. He was a member of the Foxborough Knights of Columbus, Chapter 6063. He was an avid New England sports enthusiast and enjoyed taking care of his property in South Foxborough. He also enjoyed many trips to visit his relations on Price Edward Island. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Haskell) McCue. Loving father of Todd McCue of Foxborough, John McCue and his wife Wendy of Foxborough and Mark McCue and his wife Karyn of Plainville. Devoted grandfather of Samantha, Amanda, Courtney, Abbie and Ben. Brother of David McCue and his wife Doreen of Medfield. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Calling Hours on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, FOXBOROUGH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com For additional information please contact 508-543-5471. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
