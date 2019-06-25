|
BROWN, Joseph D. Of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester, June 24, 2019. Beloved father of Lisa Gagnon and her husband Jeffery of Weare, NH. Loving grandfather of Joshua and Jillian. Devoted brother of Marie T. McPhee and her late husband Jack of Abington, and the late Edward J. Brown and his wife Mary. Loving uncle of William McPhee and his wife Cheryl, John McPhee and his wife Loran, Mary McPhee, Nancy Lewis, and Michael Brown. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, June 27, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home Friday, June 28, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late Korean War Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Joseph's memory to Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc., 10301 McKinstry Mill Road, New Windsor, MD 21776-7903.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019