Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:15 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
JOSEPH D. "JOE GANS" CAPUANO Jr.

JOSEPH D. "JOE GANS" CAPUANO Jr. Obituary
CAPUANO, Joseph D. Jr. "Joe Gans" Of Revere, on December 9th at 80 years. Devoted & beloved husband of 52 years of marriage to Leona T. (LaCorte) Capuano of Revere. Loving & proud father of Revere firefighter William J. Capuano & wife Nancy P. of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Livia. Dear brother of the late Timothy, Albert & William Capuano. Devoted son of the late Joseph D. Capuano, Sr. & Rita (Hooley) Capuano. Also lovingly survived by several cousins, extended family & friends. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, December 14th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 3:15 p.m. Interment will be private. Joe worked for many years for the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office as a corrections officer and later as a custodian at the Revere Police Station. He was well known for working at the front desk of the former Nautilus Plus, currently Joe's Gym in Revere. Late Army National Guard Veteran. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
