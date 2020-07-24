|
COSBY, Joseph D. Age 55 of South Dartmouth, formerly of Mission Hill, June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes Cosby. Loving brother of Thomas and wife Pamela of Roslindale, Maureen McLaughlin and husband Richard of Marshfield, James of Marshfield, William and wife Jeanne of West Roxbury, Patricia of Boston, Janice Leonida and husband Cam of Braintree, Michael and wife Jean Marie of Roslindale and the late Gerald of Marshfield. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. USMC veteran and former Boston Firefighter. Joey will be sorely missed by his family and will always be lovingly in their hearts and thoughts. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29th at 10 o'clock in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church", 1545 Tremont St., Boston. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365 or at garysinisefoundation.org. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020