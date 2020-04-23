|
FAVUZZA, Joseph D. Age 88, of Saugus, passed away April 18, 2020 at Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford. He was the husband of the late Geraldine (Myette) Favuzza and the son of the late Frank and Josephine (Russo) Favuzza and brother of the late Jean Hunt. Joseph graduated from Saugus High School in 1950. Joe was an avid trumpet player and the leader of the SHS marching band. After high school, he went on to serve in the United States Navy on the Destroyer, USS Hyman during the Korean War from 1951-1955. In June 1957, he married Geraldine Myette and graduated from The Bentley School of Accounting and Finance with an Associate's Degree in Accounting. While working, he later attended Northeastern University in the evenings and received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1964. In 1960, Joe began working as an accountant with Novelty Bias Binding Company of Chelsea, a division of National Fabrics of America Corp., becoming its President in 1991 until his retirement in 1997. Joe, a lifelong resident of Saugus, was actively involved in the town. He was a member of the Finance Committee, Town Meeting member and Housing Authority. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, a Board of Director of the Saugus Co-operative Bank and Eucharistic Minister at St. Margaret's Parish. He also enjoyed playing golf. He is the father of Joseph G. "Jay" Favuzza of Wilmington, his wife Lisa and sons Joseph and Jeffrey, John Favuzza of Peabody, his wife Diane and daughters Jocelyn and Janelle, Robert Favuzza and his wife Maureen and daughters Allyson and Cara and son Robert and Nicole Goc (Favuzza) and her husband Jonathan and sons Joshua and Zachary and daughters Madison and Samantha. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be forever grateful to his dear friend Janice Sikorski, who was always there for him. Together, they enjoyed their yearly trips to Aruba, dining out, going to the grandkids' sporting events and getting together with family and friends to celebrate life's milestones. Janice and her sister Judy Nolan will forever be a part of the Favuzza family. The family would also like to thank the staff at Courtyard Nursing Care Center for the care and compassion they provided. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020