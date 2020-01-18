Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
71 Warner Street
Medford, MA
View Map
PARILLO, Joseph D. "Chuckie" Of Somerville, January 14. Beloved husband of the late Pauline T. (Saulnier) Parillo. Devoted father of Paula T. Sheehan and her husband Robert, Jr. of Somerville. Adored grandfather of Angela M. Sheehan and her husband Josiah Coleman of Arlington, Stephanie A. Gibson and her husband Robert of Somerville and Courtney M. Iovanni and her husband Jonathan of Tewksbury. Dear brother of the late Mary Puccino, John Parillo, Rev. Emery Parillo OFM, Theresa Paglierani, Anthony Parillo and Michael Parillo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, January 21, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass, celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-8PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th floor, New York, NY 10017. Joseph was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1951-1955. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -