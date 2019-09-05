Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
For more information about
JOSEPH RILEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
90 Concord Rd.
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH D. RILEY JR. COL. USAF RETIRED


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH D. RILEY JR. COL. USAF RETIRED Obituary
RILEY, Joseph D. Jr. Col. USAF (Retired) Of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of Bedford, died Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Murphy) Riley. Loving father of Kathleen Shaw of Lowell, Ann Marie Riley of Portland, ME, Steven Riley and his wife Claudia of Portland, OR and Susan Mabbett and her husband Lane of Milford, NH and the late Michael Riley. Cherished grandfather of Courtney Burke, Joseph, Shea and Timothy Allen, Madelene and Cameron Riley and Olivia and Parker Mabbett, and great-grandfather of Hailey and Dallas. Caring brother of the late Robert and John J. Riley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Tues., Sept. 10, at 10:00 AM. Burial at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or , Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Joseph D. Jr. Col. USAF (Retired) RILEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now