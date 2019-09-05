|
RILEY, Joseph D. Jr. Col. USAF (Retired) Of Portsmouth, NH, formerly of Bedford, died Sept. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (Murphy) Riley. Loving father of Kathleen Shaw of Lowell, Ann Marie Riley of Portland, ME, Steven Riley and his wife Claudia of Portland, OR and Susan Mabbett and her husband Lane of Milford, NH and the late Michael Riley. Cherished grandfather of Courtney Burke, Joseph, Shea and Timothy Allen, Madelene and Cameron Riley and Olivia and Parker Mabbett, and great-grandfather of Hailey and Dallas. Caring brother of the late Robert and John J. Riley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, on Tues., Sept. 10, at 10:00 AM. Burial at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or , Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019