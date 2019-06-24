|
ROSATI, Joseph D. Age 94, a resident of Walpole Healthcare in Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23rd. He was the son of the late Laura (Mammone) and Giuseppe Rosati. He was predeceased by his siblings Nocola Rosato, Adelia Dominic, Ralph Rosati, Serafina Lane, Alderico Rosati, and Robert Rosati. He is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his 3 sons Francis David, Joseph Vincent and John Paul Rosati. His family is grateful for the loving care he received both from Walpole Health Care and Kindred Hospice. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 11 am. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning prior to the mass from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019