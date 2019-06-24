Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ROSATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH D. ROSATI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH D. ROSATI Obituary
ROSATI, Joseph D. Age 94, a resident of Walpole Healthcare in Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23rd. He was the son of the late Laura (Mammone) and Giuseppe Rosati. He was predeceased by his siblings Nocola Rosato, Adelia Dominic, Ralph Rosati, Serafina Lane, Alderico Rosati, and Robert Rosati. He is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his 3 sons Francis David, Joseph Vincent and John Paul Rosati. His family is grateful for the loving care he received both from Walpole Health Care and Kindred Hospice. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 11 am. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday morning prior to the mass from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now