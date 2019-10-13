Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
968 Middle Rd
Portsmouth, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH VACCARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH D. VACCARO


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH D. VACCARO Obituary
VACCARO, Joseph D. Of Winthrop, Oct. 10, 2019, devoted husband of Kathleen (Gentile). Loving father of Tracy Vaccaro of Maine, Joseph Vaccaro and his wife Mary of Winthrop and Cindy Vaccaro and her fiance Todd Green of Winthrop. Dear brother of Linda Vaccaro of Wellesley and Robert Vaccaro and his wife Marie of New York. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and his wife Milene, Michael, Dylan, Christa and Holly. Great-grandfather of Alexandra. Loving son-in-law of Anna Gentile. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Calvary Cemetery, 968 Middle Rd., Portsmouth, New Hampshire at 12:30 PM. Please proceed to the cemetery following the Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215, or go to www.joslin.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Joseph D. VACCARO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now