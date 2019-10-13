|
|
VACCARO, Joseph D. Of Winthrop, Oct. 10, 2019, devoted husband of Kathleen (Gentile). Loving father of Tracy Vaccaro of Maine, Joseph Vaccaro and his wife Mary of Winthrop and Cindy Vaccaro and her fiance Todd Green of Winthrop. Dear brother of Linda Vaccaro of Wellesley and Robert Vaccaro and his wife Marie of New York. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and his wife Milene, Michael, Dylan, Christa and Holly. Great-grandfather of Alexandra. Loving son-in-law of Anna Gentile. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Calvary Cemetery, 968 Middle Rd., Portsmouth, New Hampshire at 12:30 PM. Please proceed to the cemetery following the Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215, or go to www.joslin.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Joseph D. VACCARO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019