Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
39 E Central Street
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DEANGELIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH DEANGELIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH DEANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, Joseph Age 79, of Framingham, formerly of Natick, passed away in hospice on Sunday, December 1st surrounded by his loving family after a long struggle with cancer. Devoted husband to Anne (Buckley) DeAngelis. Son of the late Pasquale and Susie DeAngelis. Beloved father to Joanne Fasano and her husband Carl of Franklin and Theresa McShane and her husband Patrick of Holliston. Loving grandfather to Andrew Fasano, Jason Fasano, Jillian McShane, Kathleen McShane and Caroline McShane. Brother to Gloria Grande, Eleanor DelRaso and her husband John, Carmen DeAngelis, Anthony DeAngelis and his wife MaryEllen, all of Watertown, and the late John DeAngelis and Mary Fawley. Until his retirement, Joe worked as an automotive mechanic and was always fixing cars for friends and family. He was hardworking, generous, caring and fun-loving. He also proudly served in the United States Army at Fort Myer, Virginia from 1961 to 1963. Funeral from John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, December 6 at 9:00am followed by Funeral Service in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 39 E Central Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, December 5th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to https://www.cancerresearch.org/. For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick, MA

View the online memorial for Joseph DeANGELIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -