DeANGELIS, Joseph Age 79, of Framingham, formerly of Natick, passed away in hospice on Sunday, December 1st surrounded by his loving family after a long struggle with cancer. Devoted husband to Anne (Buckley) DeAngelis. Son of the late Pasquale and Susie DeAngelis. Beloved father to Joanne Fasano and her husband Carl of Franklin and Theresa McShane and her husband Patrick of Holliston. Loving grandfather to Andrew Fasano, Jason Fasano, Jillian McShane, Kathleen McShane and Caroline McShane. Brother to Gloria Grande, Eleanor DelRaso and her husband John, Carmen DeAngelis, Anthony DeAngelis and his wife MaryEllen, all of Watertown, and the late John DeAngelis and Mary Fawley. Until his retirement, Joe worked as an automotive mechanic and was always fixing cars for friends and family. He was hardworking, generous, caring and fun-loving. He also proudly served in the United States Army at Fort Myer, Virginia from 1961 to 1963. Funeral from John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Friday, December 6 at 9:00am followed by Funeral Service in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 39 E Central Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, December 5th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to https://www.cancerresearch.org/. For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019