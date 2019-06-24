Boston Globe Obituaries
DiFRONZO, Joseph "Joe D" Of Boston's North End, passed away surrounded by his family on June 22, 2019. He is the beloved son of the late Joseph and Edith (Tramonte) DiFronzo. Loving husband of Joanne (Pietroforte) DiFronzo. Cherished father of Joseph DiFronzo of Milford, Dino DiFronzo and his wife Patricia of the North End, Carl DiFronzo and his wife Kimberley of Medford, and the late Edie Jo DiFronzo. Adored grandfather of Stefanie Fodera and her husband Giuseppe, Dino DiFronzo, Jr. and his fianc?e Maria, Carlo DiFronzo and Sofia DiFronzo; great-grandfather of Matteo Fodera & Massimo Fodera. Dear brother of Angelo DiFronzo of Boston and Ella Verrochi of Roslindale. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, on Thursday, at 10am. To join procession to church, please be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.bostonharoborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from June 25 to June 26, 2019
