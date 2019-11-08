Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH DIROMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH "PEPINO" DIROMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH "PEPINO" DIROMA Obituary
DiROMA, Joseph "Pepino" Of Roslindale, November 6, 2019. Brother of the late Leonora "Nina" Machin, Florindo J., Orlando "Turk" and Dominick C. DiRoma. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 10-11 AM at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (nr Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.

View the online memorial for Joseph "Pepino" DiROMA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -