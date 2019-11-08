|
|
DiROMA, Joseph "Pepino" Of Roslindale, November 6, 2019. Brother of the late Leonora "Nina" Machin, Florindo J., Orlando "Turk" and Dominick C. DiRoma. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 10-11 AM at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy. (nr Cummins Hwy.), ROSLINDALE. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain.
View the online memorial for Joseph "Pepino" DiROMA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019