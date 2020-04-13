Boston Globe Obituaries
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Cemetery
Roslindale, MA
View Map
DiTULLIO, Joseph Of Wakefield, formerly of the North End, passed away April 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is the loving son of the late Robert and Joanne (Mastrullo) DiTullio. Beloved brother of Robert DiTullio and his wife Linda Matarazzo-DiTullio of the North End and the late Maria DiTullio. Cherished uncle of Joe and Nicole DiTullio-Dotto and nephew of Phyllis and Oswaldo DiTullio. Adored longtime companion of Kathi Gerg and her son Kyle. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, 11am, in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For online condolences, please visit watermanboston.com Waterman-Langone

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
