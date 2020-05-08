|
|
DOUCETTE, Joseph Of Revere, on May 6, 2020 at age 62. Beloved son of the late Alfred and Rose (Dana) Doucette. Devoted husband of Cheryl Ann (Dominik). Loving father of Shawn Dominik of Franklin. Dear brother of Alfred, John and his wife Maryanne, and Dorothy Nazzullo. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephew, Linda Mrockowski, Anne Marie Nazzullo, and Jimmy Nazzullo. Joe worked many years as an Electrical Engineer at Raytheon. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and being around family and friends. In accordance with the CDC's restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the First Congregational Food Pantry, 230 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020