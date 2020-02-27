|
DURANT, Joseph "Ted" Age 77, a resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine L. (Newton) Durant, with whom he enjoyed 52 years of marriage. He was born in Cambridge on May 17, 1942 and was the son of the late Joseph W. and Isabel E. (Dwyer) Durant. Ted grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Rindge Technical High School in 1960 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He worked at M/A-COM, Burlington and Chelmsford for more than 30 years as a Quality Control Supervisor, and for 10 years at Laser Services, Westford until he retired. He volunteered for twenty years as the Troop Committee Chairman for Boy Scout Troop 70 in Chelmsford. A tradition for nearly 45 years, one of his favorite things to do was to spend a weekend with "the boys" smelt fishing on the Kennebec River in Bowdoinham, Maine. He loved to travel and he was an active member of LIRA – Learning in Retirement Association at UMass Lowell. But most of all, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his six grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeri, his son and his wife, Scott and Lisa (Loya) Durant of China, Maine, his six grandchildren, Jasmine, Jacqueline, Madeline, Dominic, Catherine and Christine, a sister-in-law, Joyce LaMarre of Woodstock, Connecticut and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Sunday, from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, at 11 am, followed by interment in West Chelmsford Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, West Chelmsford. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For directions and online condolences, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020