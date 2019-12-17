|
FABRIZIO, Joseph E. of Hingham, formerly of Braintree and Peabody, died December 15, 2019.
Beloved husband of 51 years to Claire Fabrizio (King) of Hingham. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Carmella (Galante) Fabrizio. Caring brother of Lawrence Fabrizio and his wife Mary of Peabody, Thomas Fabrizio and his wife Kathleen of Peabody and the late Anna Houde (Fabrizio) and Jerry Fabrizio. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Joe was devoted to his wife and family and above all, his faith. He enjoyed long walks on the beach and being near the ocean. Joe will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 10:30-11:30 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Mass will be on Thursday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 12 Noon. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to The Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019