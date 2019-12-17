Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FABRIZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH E. FABRIZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH E. FABRIZIO Obituary
FABRIZIO, Joseph E. of Hingham, formerly of Braintree and Peabody, died December 15, 2019.

Beloved husband of 51 years to Claire Fabrizio (King) of Hingham. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Carmella (Galante) Fabrizio. Caring brother of Lawrence Fabrizio and his wife Mary of Peabody, Thomas Fabrizio and his wife Kathleen of Peabody and the late Anna Houde (Fabrizio) and Jerry Fabrizio. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Joe was devoted to his wife and family and above all, his faith. He enjoyed long walks on the beach and being near the ocean. Joe will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 10:30-11:30 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). Funeral Mass will be on Thursday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 12 Noon. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to The Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -